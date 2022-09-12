Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,700.00.
Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. GSK has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
