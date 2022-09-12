JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) is First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up about 4.8% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned approximately 1.27% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.91. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $88.39 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

