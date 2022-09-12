Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $0.0473 on Top Exchanges

Juggernaut (JGN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $4.74 million and $247,617.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00052788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00066077 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005396 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00075256 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

