Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.41.
JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks
In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,843,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,555 shares of company stock valued at $860,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $38.14.
Juniper Networks Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
