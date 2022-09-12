Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.41.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,843,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,555 shares of company stock valued at $860,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.