K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Buys £37,410 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £37,410 ($45,203.00).
K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance
LON KBT remained flat at GBX 125.50 ($1.52) on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010. The company has a market capitalization of £56.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.55. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 123 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.75 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About K3 Business Technology Group
