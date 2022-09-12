Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Kaltura stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. 9,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,153. The company has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter worth $27,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

