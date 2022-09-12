Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of KELTF stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

