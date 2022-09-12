Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $40.10

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.10, but opened at $41.54. Kenon shares last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands.

Kenon Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

