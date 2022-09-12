KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Twilio Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE TWLO traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,634. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. Twilio has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

