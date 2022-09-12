KittyCake (KCAKE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, KittyCake has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. KittyCake has a total market capitalization of $102,029.31 and approximately $73,628.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KittyCake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00747367 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014419 BTC.
KittyCake Profile
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KittyCake Coin Trading
