KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Reduced by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in KLA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $356.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,420. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.08. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

