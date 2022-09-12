Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Koolearn Technology Stock Performance
KLTHF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Koolearn Technology has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.
About Koolearn Technology
