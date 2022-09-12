Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Price Performance

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €83.15 ($84.85) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €79.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($101.63).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.