Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $29.35

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.35, but opened at $28.67. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 2,517 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 545,525 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

