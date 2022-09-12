Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.64.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SWIM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Latham Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $638.31 million, a PE ratio of -41.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 674,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after purchasing an additional 521,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
