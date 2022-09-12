Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWIM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $638.31 million, a PE ratio of -41.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 674,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after purchasing an additional 521,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.