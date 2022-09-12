LCMS Market Cap Hits $7,463.48 (LCMS)

LCMS (LCMS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. LCMS has a market capitalization of $7,463.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LCMS has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,720.60 or 0.99834370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036801 BTC.

LCMS Profile

LCMS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCMS is www.lcmscoin.co.kr.

Buying and Selling LCMS

According to CryptoCompare, “LCMS's vision is that 'Anyone in the world should be able to receive the benefits of the civilization via advanced biotechnology and energy, and everyone should be able to enjoy the rights and benefits because they have rights to healthily lead the life. Like how everyone fairly receives benefits from nature and enjoy the light and heat from the sun, everyone in the world should fairly benefit from nature-based biotechnology and energy.LCMS is the standard token used for establishing and expanding the LCMS platform business ecosystem. Users can make easy and stable business investments with LCMS, and create profits, the main objective of running businesses.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCMS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCMS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCMS using one of the exchanges listed above.

