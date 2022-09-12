LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $465,564.72 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,588,229.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $120,926.52.

On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $125,749.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $9.23 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFST. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,749,277 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 868,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,503,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

