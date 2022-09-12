LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $465,564.72 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,588,229.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $120,926.52.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $125,749.80.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $9.23 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFST. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,749,277 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 868,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,503,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

