LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $465,564.72 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,588,229.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $120,926.52.
- On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $125,749.80.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $9.23 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on LFST. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,749,277 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 868,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,503,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
