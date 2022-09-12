Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $55,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 45.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LMT traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $418.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.88 and a 200 day moving average of $432.89. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

