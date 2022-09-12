Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $448.92.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $421.53 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

