Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lifted by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $420.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.