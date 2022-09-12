Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Lowered to $97.00 at DA Davidson

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $124.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOVE. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $87.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 178,119 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 413,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

