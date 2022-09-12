Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Financial Contrast

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Luckin Coffee and Dutch Bros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Dutch Bros 0 4 6 0 2.60

Dutch Bros has a consensus target price of $49.40, suggesting a potential upside of 33.44%. Given Dutch Bros’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Luckin Coffee.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee $1.25 billion 3.75 $107.69 million $0.47 38.04 Dutch Bros $497.88 million 2.94 -$12.91 million ($0.33) -112.18

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Dutch Bros’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Luckin Coffee has higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros. Dutch Bros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luckin Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Dutch Bros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee 7.84% 11.96% 4.10% Dutch Bros -2.54% 0.55% 0.16%

Summary

Luckin Coffee beats Dutch Bros on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luckin Coffee

(Get Rating)

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks. In addition, the company offers cups, tote bags, and other merchandises. It operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms for third-party payment channels. Further, the company provides technical and consultation services; and manufactures materials for products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 4,397 self-operated stores; 1,627 partnership stores; and 1,102 Luckin Coffee EXPRESS machines. Luckin Coffee Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc. operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.