Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. abrdn plc grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,735,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,442. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.91. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.48.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.