Luxor Capital Group LP Has $199.73 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Luxor Capital Group LP decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,708,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435,911 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises about 2.7% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 1.47% of Liberty Global worth $199,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBTYK has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global Price Performance

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $151,991.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $151,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,467 in the last quarter.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,882. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

