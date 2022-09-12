Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 2,846,402 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 347,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,846,402 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up approximately 0.2% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,746. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.