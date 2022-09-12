Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Holdings Trimmed by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.14% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 586,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $12,362,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,300,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.98. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,206. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

