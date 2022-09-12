Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.20. 7,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 206,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Amundi bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

