Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.20. 7,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 206,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.
Separately, B. Riley cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.00.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
