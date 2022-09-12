MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $13.09

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $13.57. MAG Silver shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 9,738 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

MAG Silver Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.16.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

