Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:MAL traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$440.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$6.88 and a one year high of C$10.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

