Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th.
Shares of TSE:MDI opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$743.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of C$7.53 and a 12 month high of C$12.86.
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
