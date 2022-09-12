Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marrone Bio Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 148,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,040 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Featured Stories

