Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 603,336 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.42% of Match Group worth $129,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Match Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Match Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 472,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,521,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Match Group Stock Up 1.0 %

MTCH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.89. 91,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,302. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

