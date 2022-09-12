McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by HCSF Management LLC

HCSF Management LLC lessened its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. McGrath RentCorp accounts for about 21.5% of HCSF Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HCSF Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,373,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 676,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,121. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $91.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

