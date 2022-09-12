MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MedTech Acquisition worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Performance

MedTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

