Merchants Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINNGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBINN opened at $23.56 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.39.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

