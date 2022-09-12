Merchants Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ MBINN opened at $23.56 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.39.
Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp
In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
