Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) Announces Final Dividend of $0.11

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Mercury NZ’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
Mercury NZ Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26.
About Mercury NZ
