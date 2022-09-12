Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (MHGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MHGU opened at $20.00 on Monday. Meritage Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.
About Meritage Hospitality Group
