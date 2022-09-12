Metadium Price Hits $0.0379 on Major Exchanges (META)

Metadium (META) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $63.95 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.08 or 0.99938027 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036674 BTC.
About Metadium
Metadium (META) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
