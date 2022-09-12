Metal Market Cap Hits $84.33 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00005678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $84.33 million and $20.78 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00745030 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00167363 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

