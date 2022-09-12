Metal Market Cap Hits $84.33 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00005678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $84.33 million and $20.78 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00745030 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00167363 BTC.
About Metal
MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Metal
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.