MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $4.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
