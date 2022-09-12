MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $4.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.