MiamiCoin (MIA) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. MiamiCoin has a market cap of $3.25 million and $8,841.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00747205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014455 BTC.

About MiamiCoin

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,949,999 coins. The official website for MiamiCoin is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiamiCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin to market (now available). MiamiCoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by the Stacks Protocol, which enables smart contracts on Bitcoin.MiamiCoin ($MIA) is a way for people to support the Magic City and grow its crypto treasury while earning STX and BTC for themselves. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol.MiamiCoin provides an ongoing crypto revenue stream for the city, while also earning STX for $MIA holders. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol. MiamiCoin additionally benefits holders by allowing them to Stack and earn BTC through the Stacks protocol.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiamiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiamiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

