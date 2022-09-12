MIB Coin (MIB) Hits One Day Volume of $20.00

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $88,625.75 and approximately $20.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000060 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00067567 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 451,049,177 coins and its circulating supply is 173,747,249 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.