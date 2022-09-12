Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $32.48 on Top Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Midas has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for $32.48 or 0.00146100 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $84.68 million and $1.04 million worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.