monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 5.2%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.91 and last traded at $137.07. 1,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 641,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.