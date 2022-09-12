Monetha (MTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million

Monetha (MTH) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $299,107.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monetha has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monetha

Monetha is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currencyMTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

