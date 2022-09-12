Morgan Stanley Cuts Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $30.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of PRIM opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.10. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 44.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

