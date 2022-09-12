Morgan Stanley Downgrades ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADCT opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.01% and a negative return on equity of 118.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $80,000.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

