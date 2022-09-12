Morgan Stanley Lowers Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Equal Weight

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alector from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Alector Stock Down 12.4 %

ALEC opened at $9.63 on Friday. Alector has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $802.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alector by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.