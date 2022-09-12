Morgan Stanley Lowers Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alector from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Alector Stock Down 12.4 %

ALEC opened at $9.63 on Friday. Alector has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $802.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alector by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

