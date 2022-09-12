Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Down 7%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.31 and last traded at $52.33. 46,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,655,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Mosaic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

