Moss Carbon Credit Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.87 Million (MCO2)

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $140,825.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00013922 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moss Carbon Credit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00035441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,322.73 or 0.99879018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Profile

Moss Carbon Credit (CRYPTO:MCO2) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. The official website for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Carbon Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moss Carbon Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moss Carbon Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moss Carbon Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.